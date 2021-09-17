Meme coin Shiba Inu skyrockets 35% on its first day of trading on Coinbase

The world’s second biggest meme coin, Shiba Inu (SHIB), soared 25% on Friday after its debut yesterday on Coinbase, the US’s largest exchange platform. The China-based cryptocurrency, that was created based off of meme coin favourite Dogecoin, is one of the most popular players in the meme coin craze. Cryptocurrency enthusiasts looking for the new meme coin to go “to the moon” were eagerly buying into the new coin on the market, as its price soared by 35%. Dogecoin was also trading higher at 4% on Friday.