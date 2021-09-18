CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crown Point, IN

4 Bedroom Home in Crown Point - $453,876

NWI.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWyndance Estates New Construction -THE WILLOW MODEL - Modern open design with Over 2500 square feet This 2 story home backs up to park, with 4 bedrooms, 3 baths,& 3 car garage. Decorative front door, 3 panel interior doors, with black knobs/hinges, black lighting fixtures, wood handrails/spindles on staircase, 2-barn doors, formal dining, dinette off large open kitchen with beautiful white cabinets, w/jasmine whitequartz tops, 42 uppers, pantry, big family room & Mudroom w/ cubbies. All 4 bedrooms are upstairs - Master suite with private bath, 5' tiled shower with fiberglass base, soaking tub & walk in closet. Laundry room is on upper level, 3 other big bedrooms & full hall bath. Landscaping included. Blue siding with gray stone, black roof. Pictures are of other finished homes with other options. No Appliances!Home on full unfinished basement w/egress window. This home is currently at insulation stage, completion Nov 2021. All final selections ordered, no changes to be made.

www.nwitimes.com

