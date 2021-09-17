CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Senate Democrats File Lawsuit Against Overreaching Senate Republican Subpoena

Cover picture for the articleHarrisburg – September 17, 2021 – The Democratic members of the Senate Intergovernmental Operations Committee issued the following statement announcing a lawsuit filed today against a Senate Republican subpoena of the Department of State, including the request of sensitive personal data of voters:. “The latest ploy by the Senate Republicans...

butlerradio.com

AG Shapiro Sues Senate Republicans

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Thursday that his office is suing members of the state Senate over efforts to subpoena personal information belonging to 9 million voters. The suit in Commonwealth Court was filed on behalf of the Department of State and Acting Secretary Veronica Degraffenreid against Senators Chris...
U.S. POLITICS
MyChesCo

AG Shapiro Sues Senate Republicans On Behalf of Commonwealth, DOS Over Plan To Subpoena Voters’ Private Data

HARRISBURG, PA — Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced that the Office of Attorney General this week filed a lawsuit on behalf of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Department of State, and Acting Secretary Veronica Degraffenreid, against Pennsylvania state senators Chris Dush and Jake Corman as well as the Senate Intergovernmental Operations Committee for their efforts to subpoena the personal identification information of nine million Pennsylvanians.
HARRISBURG, PA
penncapital-star.com

Pa. Senate Democrats ask for courts to push back subpoena deadline, block hiring of vendor for GOP election review

*This story was updated with comment from Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman’s office at 12:30 p.m. 9/23/20. Building on a challenge they filed last week, Pennsylvania Senate Democrats have asked a state appellate court to extend the deadline for Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration to answer to 17 subpoenas requesting identifying information on all 9 million registered Pennsylvania voters.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MyChesCo

PA Senate Democrats Call on Republican Colleagues to Take Action on Government Transparency and Accountability Measures

HARRISBURG, PA — Senators Lindsey M. Williams (D-Allegheny), Katie Muth (D-Chester, Montgomery, and Berks), Amanda M. Cappelletti (D-Montgomery and Delaware), John Kane (D-Chester and Delaware), Tim Kearney (D-Chester and Delaware), and Judy Schwank (D-Berks) held a press conference Tuesday to urge Senate Republicans and Majority Leader Senator Kim Ward to join them in making a real commitment to accountability and transparency by giving consideration to the 14 individual Senate Rules Amendments that they have introduced.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania State
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Pa.’s top prosecutor sues to block subpoenas issued as part of Senate GOP election investigation

In an 85-page suit, Attorney General Josh Shapiro argues that the subpoenas issued as part of the election investigation threaten Pennsylvanians’ rights to “free and fair elections and to the protection of their personal information.” The post Pa.’s top prosecutor sues to block subpoenas issued as part of Senate GOP election investigation appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

Two state senators are being sued after subpoenaing the information of 2020 voters

The Pennsylvania government is suing two state senators to protect voters' private data. Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced on Thursday that his office has filed a lawsuit against Sens. Cris Dush and Jake Corman, as well as the Senate Intergovernmental Operations Committee, for subpoenaing the "personal identification information of nine million Pennsylvanians."
POLITICS
Jay Costa
wdac.com

PA Senate Panel Approves Subpoenas For Election Audit

HARRISBURG – A party line vote was held by the PA Senate Intergovernmental Operations Committee on the issuance of subpoenas for critical information from the PA Department of State as part of a forensic investigation in the state’s election system. Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman said the Senate has clear authority to conduct the review and is not about trying to overturn the last election. The subpoenas will include all guidance issued to counties and all communications between the Department of State and county election officials. Subpoenas were also approved for key voter data, including lists of all registered voters, voter activity, the method by which voters cast their ballots, and changes in voter registration. Corman praised Committee Chairman, Jefferson County Sen. Cris Dush for leading the hearing saying he answered all questions posed by Senate Democrats openly and honestly, in stark contrast to the Department of State’s refusal to participate whatsoever in the Senate’s efforts to provide transparency and oversight of our election system. Democrats are vowing to challenge the subpoenas in court.
HARRISBURG, PA
MSNBC

Senate parliamentarian rules against allowing Democrats to include immigration in reconciliation bill

The Senate parliamentarian ruled against allowing Democrats to include a pathway to legal status for an estimated 8 million undocumented immigrants in their massive reconciliation bill. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin spoke to Mehdi Hasan, Danielle Moodie and Jonathan Allen about this setback for democrats. The panel also discussed new voting rights legislation and the radical “Great Replacement” theory being echoed by the number three House Republican, Rep. Elise Stefanik and others.Sept. 20, 2021.
CONGRESS & COURTS
myheraldreview.com

Wolf admin sues Pa. Senate Republicans over bid to collect private voter information

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Harrisburg, Pa. — Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration is suing Senate Republicans who are trying to access personal information on all...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Tribune-Democrat

Much info sought by Senate GOP through subpoenas already available

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Much of the information on Pennsylvania voters being sought by Senate Republicans through subpoenas issued to the Department of State is already available as public records that are routinely used by political campaigns to target voters. The Senate Intergovernmental Operations Committee voted 7-4 along party lines Wednesday...
HARRISBURG, PA
#Senate Republicans#Senate Democrats#Election#Democratic#The Department Of State#Social Security#Commonwealth#Committee Chair#Caucus Judiciary
Western Iowa Today

Senate Ethics Committee Dismisses Complaints Against Republican Senators

(Des Moines, IA) — The Senate Ethics Committee has dismissed complaints against Republican senators who voted to ban schools from requiring masks. Six Iowans accused G-O-P senators of violating Senate ethics rules by backing a ban that they say could put medically vulnerable students, staff, and families at greater risk of getting Covid. Senate Republicans, in a written response, said voting for a bill isn’t an ethics violation. Senator Pam Jochum, a Democrat from Dubuque who voted against the bill, says she’s sympathetic to the concerns of parents — but Jochum says the Senate Ethics Committee isn’t the proper forum to resolve the issue.
DES MOINES, IA
New Castle News

Shapiro sues to halt Senate GOP bid for voters' personal info

Attorney General Josh Shapiro late Thursday filed a lawsuit on behalf of the Wolf administration asking a judge to bar Senate Republicans from using subpoenas to get personal information — including partial Social Security numbers and driver’s license number for 9 million Pennsylvania voters. The Senate Intergovernmental Operations committee voted...
POLITICS
Republican Party
Presidential Election
Congress & Courts
Politics
U.S. Politics
Senate
Democratic Party
