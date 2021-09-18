4 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $499,000
CUSTOM home in popular Nordic Ridge! Framing has started and estimated completion is mid-December. There is still time to choose your own finishes - base price includes upgraded products like Quartz countertops throughout, Amish-built custom cabinets, tiled shower in owner's suite, LVT throughout, custom laundry room built-ins, gas fireplace, and finished lower level! List price includes a $4,500 appliance allowance. Be in your brand new custom home before the holidays!www.wiscnews.com
