LETTER: My commitment to sustainable beef production

As travel returns, cleanliness throughout hotels remains critical to guests’ health and satisfaction. At the same time, the pressure on the travel industry to reduce its environmental footprint remains. To balance these interests and adhere to both hygiene and sustainability commitments, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts partnered with Ecolab to update its approach to cleaning, and in the process, achieve savings of 1.6 billion gallons of water, 28 Kilowatts of energy, more than 430,000 pounds of plastic waste, and millions of dollars. “Our partnership illustrates that there doesn’t need to be a tradeoff between effective hygiene and sustainable operations,” says Emilio Tenuta, senior vice president of corporate sustainability for Ecolab. LODGING touched base with Tenuta and Tracy Ripa, Wyndham’s senior vice president of franchise operations, about how to make cleaning processes more sustainable.

