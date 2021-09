Alabama (3-0,1-0) is set to take on the Ole Miss Rebels (3-0) on Saturday, Oct. 2nd at 2:30 p.m. CST in their first home SEC matchup of the season. These two teams squared off last season in a game for the ages where Alabama emerged victorious by a margin of 63-48, but Ole Miss, like Florida this past weekend, proved the Crimson Tide to be flawed. Alabama went on to dominate the rest of their schedule en route to another national title in 2020, but will that trend continue this season?

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 5 DAYS AGO