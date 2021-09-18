CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LETTER: Feenstra's positions advocate government default

Sioux City Journal
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRep. Randy Feenstra’s Aug. 17 newsletter urged the federal government to give a handout to pork producers and the same newsletter complains about too much government spending and opposes raising the federal debt ceiling. His July 23 newsletter brags about getting federal spending for mental health and STEM education, but complains “Democrats are turning a blind eye to the fact that American families are paying the price for their socialist spending.”

