Oakland A’s hang on to beat Los Angeles Angels in narrow victory, keep postseason window open

By Shayna Rubin
Vacaville Reporter
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn imperfect season for the Oakland A’s saw one ugly, but necessary, win over the Los Angeles Angels. Riddled with errors, missed opportunities and a mess of runs settled on wild pitches, walks and sacrifice flies, Friday’s game ended 5-4, in the A’s favor in Anaheim. The A’s third straight and 80th win with 15 games to play puts them 2.5 games back of the New York Yankees for the second wild card spot. The Toronto Blue Jays sit a half-game back of New York, and the Boston Red Sox a game up in the first spot.

