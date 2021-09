One team showed up. The other did not. Such was the story of American Christian Academy’s 34-12 win over arch-rival and Class 4A Region 3 foe Bibb County. As usual for the Patriots, the offensive star was junior quarterback Sawyer Deerman, who is listed at 5-foot-10, 165 but plays much bigger. Deerman threw two touchdown passes and scored two more on the ground to help put the Choctaws away.