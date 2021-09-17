CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nashville, TN

Men's Cross Country Takes First at Commodore Classic

goblueraiders.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE, Tenn. – The men's cross-country team took first place this morning, along with the women finishing in the top-five at the Commodore Classic hosted by Vanderbilt. The Blue Raider men were up first at 8:30 a.m. this morning. They finished the day with an average time of 25:07 and a total of 2:05:34 for the team. The first-place tie with Kentucky at 57 points was decided 3-2 in favor of Middle Tennessee. The men's team had four runners finish in the top-15. SeniorHillary Kimaiyo led the way for the Blue Raiders Friday morning taking third place in the field of 98 runners with Lebo Mosito, Habtamu Geta, and Jacob Choge trailing right behind.

goblueraiders.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC News

3 dead in Amtrak train derailment in Montana

At least three people were killed and multiple others were injured when an Amtrak train derailed in remote northern Montana on Saturday, sending several cars toppling over, authorities said. Eight cars on the train, Empire Builder 7/27, which was headed from Chicago to Seattle, derailed just before 4 p.m. local...
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
State
Kentucky State
City
Louisville, TN
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track Field#The Commodore#The Blue Raiders#Blue Raider Cross#Instagram

Comments / 0

Community Policy