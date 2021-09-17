Men's Cross Country Takes First at Commodore Classic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The men's cross-country team took first place this morning, along with the women finishing in the top-five at the Commodore Classic hosted by Vanderbilt. The Blue Raider men were up first at 8:30 a.m. this morning. They finished the day with an average time of 25:07 and a total of 2:05:34 for the team. The first-place tie with Kentucky at 57 points was decided 3-2 in favor of Middle Tennessee. The men's team had four runners finish in the top-15. SeniorHillary Kimaiyo led the way for the Blue Raiders Friday morning taking third place in the field of 98 runners with Lebo Mosito, Habtamu Geta, and Jacob Choge trailing right behind.