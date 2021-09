CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — Authorities are now taking a closer look at the arrest video of a teenager that was captured on camera. Family of Bahir Green, the 16-year-old seen on video being arrested on Friday, is demanding answers from Chester police officials. They spoke with reporters Monday outside the city’s police headquarters. “They could’ve went about that situation way different than what they did,” a family member said. Chester Police Commissioner Steven Gretzky earlier Monday confirmed the DA’s Office launched an investigation into the arrest, which is expected to examine step-by-step how officers interacted with Green, including their use of force. “That’s why...

5 DAYS AGO