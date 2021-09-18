CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Parus Files Second Patent Lawsuit Against Apple For Infringement Of Its Proprietary Voice-Browsing And Device Control Technology

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 8 days ago

CHICAGO, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Parus Holdings, Inc., a pioneer in voice-enabled technologies, announced today that it has filed a second patent infringement lawsuit in the U.S. Federal District Court for the Western District of Texas against Apple, Inc. The lawsuit alleges that Apple infringes on Parus' patents for voice-browsing and device control technology. The lawsuit is based on U.S. Patent No. 6,721,705 and U.S. Patent No. 8,185,402. Parus is seeking all available remedies, including damages against Apple for all of its infringing sales. The lawsuit asserts that the infringement has been "willful," and requests that Apple be ordered to pay treble damages and Parus' attorneys' fees, and be permanently enjoined from infringing the Parus Patents.

This is the second lawsuit Parus has filed against Apple relating to its use of Parus' voice-user interface technologies for retrieving information. The '431 and '084 Patents are asserted in the district court cases against Apple, Google, and Samsung (6-19-cv-00432, 6-19-vc-00433, 6-19-vc-00438) in the Western District of Texas and the case against LG (3-20-cv-05896) in the Northern District of California, all filed in 2019. These district court cases have been stayed pending the results of various IPRs. Parus also has asserted different patents in other district court cases currently pending in the Western District of Texas against Microsoft and Google.

Earlier this month, Parus secured an important victory against Apple at The Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, as it rejected in its entirety Apple's attempt to invalidate key Parus patents.

"Parus is a pioneer in voice- enabled technology and services as we know it," said Taj Reneau, Chairman and CEO of Parus. "These patents are the culmination of a lifetime of hard work and passion for innovation. It's Parus's preference to license its foundational technology but will vigorously defend its patent portfolio as necessary."

About Parus Holdings, Inc.

Parus Holdings, Inc. is a pioneer of voice-enabled unified communications and voice assistant solutions, including messaging, voice search, collaboration, video and real-time communications for mobile communities and over 50,000 business customers. Our patented solutions, our deep understanding of the needs and challenges of the customers we serve, and our passion for outstanding customer service have kept Parus at the forefront of the voice communications industry for more than twenty years. Parus brands include Webley, WebleyMD, ScreenSight, Parus Interactive and CommuniKate. Parus Holdings, Inc., founded in 1997, is a venture-backed, privately held company headquartered in the Chicago, Illinois.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/parus-files-second-patent-lawsuit-against-apple-for-infringement-of-its-proprietary-voice-browsing-and-device-control-technology-301379877.html

SOURCE Parus Holdings Inc.

Comments / 0

Related
Macdaily News

Jawbone patent troll sues Apple, Google over ear buds, phones, and smart home devices

Patents originally owned by the bankrupt Silicon Valley darling Jawbone are at the center of new lawsuits seeking royalties from Apple and Alphabet Inc. subsidiary Google over noise canceling technology in the sompanies’ ear buds, smartphones and smart home devices. Susan Decker for Bloomberg News:. Jawbone Innovations LLC, the current...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
AFP

Disabled people can now use Android phones with face gestures

Using a raised eyebrow or smile, people with speech or physical disabilities can now operate their Android-powered smartphones hands-free, Google said Thursday. Two new tools put machine learning and front-facing cameras on smartphones to work detecting face and eye movements. Users can scan their phone screen and select a task by smiling, raising eyebrows, opening their mouth, or looking to the left, right or up. "To make Android more accessible for everyone, we're launching new tools that make it easier to control your phone and communicate using facial gestures," Google said.
CELL PHONES
TheStreet

Serendia, LLC Files Patent Infringement Lawsuits Against Cartessa And SHEnB Relating To Radio Frequency Microneedling Devices

MISSION VIEJO, Calif., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Serendia, LLC ("Serendia"), a California company, filed patent infringement lawsuits against Cartessa Aesthetics, LLC ("Cartessa"), a New York based medical device distributor, in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York and against Sung Hwan E&C Co., Ltd d/b/a/ SHEnB Co. Ltd ("SHEnB"), a South Korean company, in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas.
BUSINESS
Reuters

The curious case of patent-infringement pleading standards

September 21, 2021 - The recent case of Bot M8 v. Sony provided the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit an opportunity to address an issue it rarely confronts: the pleading standard applicable to patent-infringement allegations. This article will use Bot M8 as a vehicle to make one...
LAW
Tom's Hardware

Intel Accused of Infringing FinFET Patent, Loses 6th Challenge Against Chinese Academy of Sciences

The FinFET has served as a foundational piece of technology for Intel's processors since 2011, serving as a key ingredient in nearly every processor it sells. However, Intel has been embroiled in a patent infringement lawsuit in China since 2018 with a Chinese government-funded R&D lab that asserts the company has violated its FinFET patent. Intel has responded by challenging the validity of the patent, but it recently lost its sixth challenge with the China Patent Reexamination Board, marking yet another setback for Intel in the case as it looks to avoid a ban on the sale of its 'Core' family of processors in China.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patent Infringement#Patents#Parus Holdings Inc#Apple Inc#U S Patent#Lg#Appeal Board#Ptab#Webley#Screensight#Parus Interactive#Communikate
notebookcheck.net

Fujifilm prepares to get in on the foldables game with its first device patent

A new device with a foldable main display has been patented by...Fujifilm. The iconic camera brand has indicated that it does indeed intend to move into this market with a first-gen product that looks most like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3. On the other hand, it may not have the exact same use-cases as this new premium phablet.
CELL PHONES
u.today

XRP Holders File Class-Action Lawsuit Against Apple

Apple, the biggest company in the world, has been slapped with a class-action lawsuit by a group of disgruntled XRP holders who claim to have lost their funds because of a phishing application. Cybersecurity IT professional Hadona Diep filed the lawsuit in Federal District Court in Maryland on Sept. 16...
BUSINESS
bloomberglaw.com

Altice Asks Court to Rule It Doesn’t Infringe Broadband Patents

Altice USA is seeking court declarations that its broadband networks and equipment, along with its Optimum and Suddenlink products, don’t infringe patents owned by Brainbox Innovations’ CommWorks, DataCloud and DigiMedia units. Altice filed three lawsuits Friday targeting 16 CommWorks patents, 10 at DigiMedia and four at DataCloud, claiming none should...
WILMINGTON, DE
Apple Insider

Patent licensing firm targets Apple's 3G cellular technology in new lawsuit

Non-practicing entity TOT Power Control, the licensing arm of Top Optimized Technologies, this week filed suit against Apple for infringing a pair of wireless communications technology patents covering baseband modem power output and its relation to call quality. Lodged with the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware on...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Instagram
Fortune

DoorDash files lawsuit against New York City over consumer data

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. DoorDash Inc. sued New York City over a law that forces third-party food delivery services to share customer information, in what the company says is a “shocking and invasive intrusion of consumers’ privacy.”. The law...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Best Life

Apple Just Issued This Urgent Warning for All of Its Devices

From our computers to our smartphones, our devices hold a treasure trove of sensitive information. Still, we can be negligent with that precious data, whether we're accidentally leaving our iPhones sitting somewhere or clicking a suspicious link on our computers. Now, Apple is reckoning with a new security flaw that can affect all devices without any apparent error on the user's part—and there's only one way to fix it or risk getting hacked. Read on to find out what Apple is warning users to do to all their devices immediately.
ELECTRONICS
Apple Insider

Apple's Home Button patent lawsuit appeal has mixed results

Apple both won and lost in a ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals on Monday, with a panel of judges invalidating claims of one patent but upholding two others in a lawsuit about the iPhone Home button. In 2018, South Korean firm First Face launched a patent infringement lawsuit...
LAW
TheStreet

GBT Filed A Non-Provisional Patent Application For Its Apollo Wireless Motion Detection And Imaging System

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBT Technologies Inc. ( OTC PINK: GTCH ) ("GBT" or the "Company"), filed with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office ("USPTO") with fast-track request a non-provisional patent, for their motion and position detection method system. The application has been assigned serial number 17471213 with the USPTO and the filing date is, September 10, 2021. The system is based on radio waves and can detect a moving entity's motion and stationary positions enabling an imaging technology to show these movements and positions on a computer screen in real time. Internal project code name Apollo, includes an AI technology that controls the radio waves transmission and analyzes the reflections, constructing 2D/3D images in real time.
ELECTRONICS
bocaratontribune.com

Epic Games’ lawsuit against Apple fails

Epic Games’ lawsuit against Apple falls through. As reported by Axios, a judge denied Epic’s request and stated that Apple was not a monopoly. Epic Games started adding its payment method in their game ‘Fortnite’ in 2020. Apple responded by removing the game from the App Store. Epic Games sued Apple soon after ‘Fornite’ was removed from the App Store.
BUSINESS
Law.com

Fenwick & West, Arnall Golden Gregory File Patent Infringement Suit Against Envirotainer AB

Fenwick & West and Arnall Golden Gregory filed a patent infringement lawsuit Friday in Georgia Northern District Court on behalf of CSafe Global, a developer of cold chain shipping containers for pharmaceutical transport. The suit takes aim at Sweden’s Envirotainer AB and its U.S. subsidiary in connection with the defendant’s Releye RLP shipping containers. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:21-cv-03749, DoubleDay Acquisitions LLC v. Envirotainer AB et al.
LAW
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
52K+
Post
201K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy