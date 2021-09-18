CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lufax Joins FTSE ESG Low Carbon Select Indexes

SHANGHAI, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lufax Holding Ltd ("Lufax" or the "Company") (NYSE: LU), a leading technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China, today announced that the Company will be added to the following FTSE ESG Low Carbon Select Indexes, following FTSE Russell's most recent quarterly review. These inclusions will be applied after the close of business on Friday, September 17, 2021 and will be effective on Monday, September 20, 2021:

  • FTSE Emerging ESG Low Carbon Select Index
  • FTSE Asia ex Japan ESG Low Carbon Select Index

"These are important milestones for Lufax, signifying recognition from the capital markets around the world for our sustainability efforts," commented Guangheng Ji, Chairman of the Company. "Our goal is to become a best-practice benchmark for compliance and governance among overseas-listed Chinese companies. As a technology-driven personal financial services platform, Lufax is committed to leveraging technological strength to promote green, inclusive finance and to implement a low-carbon development strategy."

FTSE Russell, wholly owned by the London Stock Exchange Group, is a global index leader that provides innovative benchmarking, analytics and data solutions for investors worldwide. FTSE Russell calculates thousands of indexes that measure and benchmark markets and asset classes in more than 70 countries, covering 98% of the investable market globally. FTSE Russell index expertise and products are used extensively by institutional and retail investors globally. Approximately $16 trillion is currently benchmarked to FTSE Russell indexes.

The FTSE Russell's ESG ratings measure the overall quality of a company's management of ESG issues through over 300 indicators, 14 themes and three pillars including environmental, social, and governance. The FTSE ESG Low Carbon Select Index Series, which uses FTSE Russell's Target Exposure methodology, targets 50% reduction in index level carbon emissions, 50% reduction in fossil fuel reserves and 20% improvement in index level ESG ratings. For more information, please refer to the Index page on FTSE's website at https://research.ftserussell.com/products/downloads/FTSE_ESG_Low_Carbon_Select_Index_Ground_Rules.pdf

About Lufax Holding Ltd

Lufax Holding Ltd is a leading technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. Lufax Holding Ltd primarily utilizes its customer-centric product offerings and offline-to-online channels to provide retail credit facilitation services to small business owners and salaried workers in China as well as tailor-made wealth management solutions to China's rapidly growing middle class. The Company has implemented a unique, capital-light, hub-and-spoke business model combining purpose-built technology applications, extensive data, and financial services expertise to effectively facilitate the right products to the right customers. For more information, please visit www.lufaxholding.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Lufax's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Lufax has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends, which involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Lufax's goals and strategies; Lufax's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; expected changes in Lufax's income, expenses or expenditures; expected growth of the retail credit facility and wealth management markets; Lufax's expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, its services; Lufax's expectations regarding its relationship with borrowers, platform investors, funding sources, product providers and other business partners; general economic and business conditions; and government policies and regulations relating to the industry Lufax operates in. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Lufax's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Lufax does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

ContactsFor media inquiries, please contact: Lufax Holding LtdEmail: YUXIYUAN925@lu.com

Edmond LococoTel: +86 138-1079-1408Email: Edmond.Lococo@icrinc.com Lufax.PR@icrinc.com

