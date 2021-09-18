CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisiana State

FACEBOOK INVESTIGATION INITIATED By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates The Officers And Directors Of Facebook, Inc. - FB

By Business Wire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 8 days ago

Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF"), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into Facebook, Inc. (NasdaqGS: FB).

On September 13, 2021, The Wall Street Journal reported that the Company utilizes a social media monitoring system, purportedly to act as a quality control measure, but in reality, operated as a "whitelist" that "shields millions of VIPs from the company's normal enforcement" procedures allowing high-profile users to make harassing and abusive postings on the social network without penalty.

KSF's investigation is focusing on whether Facebook's officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to Facebook's shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-term holder of Facebook shares and would like to discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn ( lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-fb/ to learn more.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation's premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients - including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors - in seeking to recover investment losses due to corporate fraud and malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California, Louisiana and New Jersey.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210917005541/en/

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
California State
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Government
Daily Mail

REVEALED: Facebook staff warned platform was a 'cesspool of anti-vaccine comments' that were hindering Zuckerberg's stated goal of promoting vaccines

Facebook employees had warned CEO Mark Zuckerberg that his social media platform had compromised his goal to use the company to get 50 million people vaccinated against COVID-19. Zuckerberg had announced the initiative in March, showing off Facebook's ability to connect users with vaccine providers to help make appointments, as...
INTERNET
CNN

Jaw-dropping moments in WSJ's bombshell Facebook investigation

New York (CNN Business) — This week the Wall Street Journal released a series of scathing articles about Facebook, citing leaked internal documents that detail in remarkably frank terms how the company is not only well aware of its platforms' negative effects on users but also how it has repeatedly failed to address them.
INTERNET
theridgewoodblog.net

A Federal Judge in New York State Has Blocked a Statewide Vaccine Mandate for Healthcare Workers

New York NY, a federal judge in New York state blocked a statewide vaccine mandate for healthcare workers late Tuesday. Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo issued the mandate last month, and it was scheduled to take effect September 27. Plaintiffs in the lawsuit argue that the absence of a religious exemption violates the US Constitution, the New York State Human Rights Law, and New York City Human Rights Law. The 17 healthcare workers who filed the lawsuit have objected to the vaccine requirement on the grounds that the cell lines of aborted fetuses were used in the vaccine’s development. No major religious denomination has taken an opposing stance to vaccination, and Pope Francis has encouraged vaccination, calling it the “moral choice.” The defendants in the lawsuit have until September 22 to respond, and an additional hearing is scheduled for September 28.
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attorney General#The Wall Street Journal#Company#Ksf Managing#Llc Ksf
petapixel.com

Senators to Investigate Instagram: Congress Members Say Facebook Lied

Two leading members of the Senate Commerce Committee’s panel over consumer protection have said they will launch an investigation into Facebook following the report that the company was aware its product was harmful to teens. As reported by The Verge, Senators Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) and Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), Chair and...
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheWrap

Facebook Oversight Board Says It Will Investigate A-List Content Rules Exemption

Facebook’s oversight board said Tuesday that it will investigate XCheck, a secret VIP program, first reported on last week by the Wall Street Journal, that exempts A-list users from the platform’s normal content review standards. However, the board did not detail any specific means for how it would respond to whatever findings the investigation produces.
INTERNET
themissouritimes.com

Attorney General’s Office goes full steam ahead on Safer Streets Initiative

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A new class of special assistant U.S. attorneys (SAUSAs) was sworn in Thursday as part of Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s Safer Streets Initiative. Three assistant attorneys general were sworn in to assist with violent crime cases in federal court. Schmitt said combating violent crime had been one of his biggest priorities since assuming office in 2019.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Facebook
Coinspeaker

FB Stock Down 4%, Facebook Says It Underreported Ad Performance

During the second-quarter earnings call in July, Facebook had predicted that the iOS updates could cause more headwinds during the third quarter than earlier. Shares of Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) fell as much as 4.1% on Wednesday after the social media giant said it underreported ad performance on iPhones. Facebook said Apple’s privacy measures in its iOS operating system caused the underreporting.
TECHNOLOGY
columbusnews-report.com

Attorney General will speak at FB meeting

The public is invited to hear the Kansas Attorney General Derek Schimdt speak at the Cherokee County Farm Bureau annual business meeting Monday, September 27 at 7 p.m. in the Columbus Unified High School Auditorium. Schmidt was elected the 44th attorney general of Kansas in 2010 and was reelected in 2014 and 2018. He is the state’s second longest-serving attorney general, and in 2018 received…
POLITICS
CBS Denver

Siegfried Emme, Owner Of Loveland Medical Clinic, Ordered To Pay $40,000 For Violating Order To Stop Marketing Fake COVID Cures

LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4)– Siegfried Emme has been ordered to pay $40,000 after violating an order to stop marketing fake COVID-19 cures. Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser announced the fine against the Loveland family nurse practitioner on Thursday.(credit: Siegfried Emme) Weiser said that Emme failed to comply with a “cease-and-desist order from the Colorado Department of Law, instructing him to stop illegally marketing and overstating the effectiveness of alleged cures for COVID-19, including the anti-parasite drug Ivermectin often used in animals.” According to the consent judgment filed with the Larimer County District Court, Emme, owner of the Loveland Medical Clinic, will pay only...
LOVELAND, CO
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
52K+
Post
201K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy