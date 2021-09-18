Walker Hayes’ 2021 iHeart Festival ‘Fancy Like’ Dance Moves Are Too Good

When it comes to a love story, Walker Hayes seems to have a great one. Straight out of a fairy tale, the country singer met his wife Laney Beville Hayes when they were in elementary school. Safe to say Laney has been his number one supporter from the start. Married for more than 17 years, the couple fell in love as children, broke up, got back together and are now married and parents to six adorable children. Their first date was actually when he was only 17 years old.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 12 DAYS AGO