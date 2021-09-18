CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walker Hayes’ 2021 iHeart Festival ‘Fancy Like’ Dance Moves Are Too Good

By Kelly Fisher
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 7 days ago
Hayes showed off his dance moves at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas on Friday night (September 17).

Wide Open Country

Walker Hayes' Family Goes Viral With 'Black Sheep' Dance

It looks like Walker Hayes and his family are quickly following along the TikTok trends, trying to get his fans to partake in every dance they can. After becoming viral for his catchy tune "Fancy Like" and its accompanying TikTok dance alongside his daughter, the singer has now shared several other videos of his family dancing along to his songs. This time around, he decided to dance to one of his older songs back from 2019, "Black Sheep."
THEATER & DANCE
NME

Video of punters fighting during Olivia Rodrigo set at iHeartRadio Music Festival goes viral

A video of two women fighting during Olivia Rodrigo‘s live performance of ‘drivers license’ at iHeartRadio Music Festival has gone viral. Her appearance at the Las Vegas festival yesterday (September 19) marked her first show of the year, with Rodrigo calling it “a really special day for me”. Videos of the crowd singing along to her live rendition of ‘drivers license’ were shared on social media, along with another clip of two women getting into a fight during the track.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Columbian

Country singer Walker Hayes finds his footing with ‘Fancy Like’

When Walker Hayes was a kid growing up in Mobile, Ala., dinner at Applebee’s represented a splurge for his family — though not necessarily for every member of the family. “My dad could get fajitas, but none of us kids could,” the country singer recalls. “We had to get, like, a quesadilla. So if you saw a couple Bourbon Street Steaks sizzle by, you were like, ‘Ooh, what’s that table celebrating tonight?’ ”
CELEBRITIES
Wide Open Country

Inside Walker Hayes and Laney Beville Hayes' Epic 17-Year Love Story

When it comes to a love story, Walker Hayes seems to have a great one. Straight out of a fairy tale, the country singer met his wife Laney Beville Hayes when they were in elementary school. Safe to say Laney has been his number one supporter from the start. Married for more than 17 years, the couple fell in love as children, broke up, got back together and are now married and parents to six adorable children. Their first date was actually when he was only 17 years old.
NASHVILLE, TN
Taste of Country

Walker Hayes Gets ‘Fancy Like’ Kesha With New Remix [Listen]

Walker Hayes’ infectious hit “Fancy Like” gets yet another boost with a feature from pop star Kesha on a remixed version of the song. The Billboard-charting song caught Kesha’s attention as a fun, relatable track. “This song speaks to me on a very deep level,” the singer shares on Twitter, describing herself as "a southern b---h who loves a Waffle House after a night at the dive bar n karaoke.”
MUSIC
987thebull.com

Bobby Bones is off too Las Vegas for The IHeart Music Fest

Our own BOBBY BONES And the Nashville Crew are packing their bags and getting ready for this year’s Iheart music festival, happening this Friday, Saturday, September 17th & 18th at the T-MOBILE ARENA in LAS VEGAS. Presenters for this year’s event include 98 DEGREES, DEBBIE GIBSON, TEDDI MELLENCAMP, DEREK HOUGH, CHRISSY METZ, , JOEY MCINTYRE, DONNY OSMOND, JANA KRAMER,
LAS VEGAS, NV
Grand Junction Daily Sentinel

‘The Dancers’ bring the moves, joy to area festivals, dance floors

Even in the French Quarter of New Orleans while on a family vacation, Bruce and Tanya Marvin get recognized. “Hey! You’re ‘The Dancers!’ ” exclaimed another couple, later discovered to be from Fruita. Why, yes, they are “The Dancers.” And whether it’s a hustle line dance outside the Café du...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
qchron.com

JCAL Moves Dance Fest

The Jamaica Center for Arts and Learning held the Making Moves Dance Festival last week Friday and Saturday outdoors for the 12th year at the Jamaica Performing Arts Center, located at 153-10 Jamaica Ave. Some of the dance troupes pictured above included the Wyckoff Collective, left, the Ted Thomas and...
THEATER & DANCE
