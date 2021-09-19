Dua Lipa Had The Whole Crowd Levitating At iHeartRadio Music Festival

Some of The Bobby Bones Show went to the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas over the weekend and got to hang backstage with some epic artists. Lunchbox was sharing lots of his moments backstage via his social media. One of the videos he shared was an interaction between him and famous pop star Dua Lipa. Lunchbox is seen in his video wearing a mask and he is with some other people in a hallway. Then he shows Dua Lipa walking by and he keeps saying "she is so awesome." And then Dua Lipa looks back at him and smiles, reiterating what Lunchbox said. He took that as her hitting on him, when she was likely just being friendly with a fan.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 5 DAYS AGO