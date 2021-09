Kawhi Leonard instantly turned the Los Angeles Clippers into title contenders a couple of years ago and now that he is with the team for four more years, there is no doubt that the Clippers will continue to be one of the best teams in the league for years to come. Last season, the Clippers made it to the Western Conference Finals which was the first time in franchise history that they were able to accomplish such a thing. It was a huge deal for the team, although it came at the cost of Leonard's health as he suffered an ACL injury.

NBA ・ 9 DAYS AGO