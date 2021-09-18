CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Blue Meanie And JBL Talk Bloody Incident At ECW One Night Stand

By Drew Rice
wrestlinginc.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer ECW and WWE superstar The Blue Meanie sat down for an in-depth interview with legends Gerald Brisco and JBL for an episode of Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw. During the interview they discussed a wide variety of topics, but focused particularly on The Blue Meanie’s and JBL’s infamous past heat when both were in the WWE. Meanie spoke more in-depth about his perspective at the time, and how he didn’t know he was doing anything wrong.

