Pierre topples Douglas for 3rd straight win

BOX ELDER — One play into the game against four-time defending state champion Pierre, the Douglas Patriots were on the move. Douglas senior Payton DeWitt took the handoff on the opening play of the game for a 42-yard run to the Pierre 31-yard line. The Patriots, however, went backwards on the rest of the drive and the Governors moved ahead and ran away with a 43-0 win Friday night at Dave Broadie Field at Patriot Stadium.