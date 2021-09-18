3 Bedroom Home in Chippewa Falls - $274,750
ZERO ENTRY! 2017 built Kennedy plan in the Willow Creek subdivision! One of the most popular designs offering vaulted ceilings, custom cabinetry, open concept, upgraded appliances, mission style doors, modern finishes, back deck, patio, and this home features almost a FULLY finished basement boasting family room, office, 3rd bedroom w/HUGE walk-in closet, 3rd bath & office! Willow Creek offers great walking paths, gorgeous scenery, close proximity to Irvine Park, Leinies, & city amenities! Schedule YOUR showing TODAY!chippewa.com
