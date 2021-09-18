CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Self-centeredness, mistrust pose threats to society

Grand Island Independent
 7 days ago

In our society, I see two main forces influencing our decisions. There are others, but these two, I feel, cause most of our challenges in our society. One is the self-centered attitude that says, “I must have my rights and my freedoms,” and the other is mistrust of the government. It has been said that we as a country will not be taken over by an outside or foreign government but will fall within. If think if we continue to go down this road of division, that is what will happen. I think our enemies are very gleeful right now.

