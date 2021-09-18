Oakland-L.A. Angels Runs

Athletics second. Yan Gomes singles to shortstop. Khris Davis walks. Yan Gomes to second. Tony Kemp walks. Khris Davis to second. Yan Gomes to third. Josh Harrison singles to shallow left field. Tony Kemp to second. Khris Davis to third. Yan Gomes scores. Starling Marte lines out to center field to Brandon Marsh. Matt Olson out on a sacrifice fly to deep center field to Brandon Marsh. Tony Kemp to third. Khris Davis scores. Mark Canha hit by pitch. Josh Harrison to second. Chad Pinder flies out to right field to Juan Lagares.