Old friend Zach Davies came to town with the visiting Chicago Cubs to face off against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on Friday night, and in the early going, he held his former team in check. There were a bevy of hard-hit baseballs, but the Brewers went nine-up, nine-down across the first three innings of the game. Milwaukee starter Adrian Houser worked around some traffic in the early going, but matched his counterpart with three zeroes to start the game off.

