CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Oakland-L.A. Angels Runs

By Sportradar
Janesville Gazette
 7 days ago

Athletics second. Yan Gomes singles to shortstop. Khris Davis walks. Yan Gomes to second. Tony Kemp walks. Khris Davis to second. Yan Gomes to third. Josh Harrison singles to shallow left field. Tony Kemp to second. Khris Davis to third. Yan Gomes scores. Starling Marte lines out to center field to Brandon Marsh. Matt Olson out on a sacrifice fly to deep center field to Brandon Marsh. Tony Kemp to third. Khris Davis scores. Mark Canha hit by pitch. Josh Harrison to second. Chad Pinder flies out to right field to Juan Lagares.

www.gazettextra.com

Comments / 0

Related
Janesville Gazette

Mariners survive, keep pace in wild-card race with 6-5 victory over Angels

2. They won a one-run game. 3. And they needed an edge-of-your-seat performance from their bullpen to do it. Paul Sewald escaped a bases-loaded jam in the bottom of the ninth, and the Mariners kept pace in the American League wild-card chase with their sixth consecutive win, a 6-5 victory over the Angels to open their weekend series Friday night in Anaheim, California.
MLB
Bleacher Report

Video: Manny Machado Yells 'It's Not F--king About You' at Fernando Tatis Jr.

As the San Diego Padres continue to struggle, frustrations appear to be boiling over. On Saturday night, stars Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr. were captured on video getting into it in the dugout, with the former yelling "It's not f--king about you" to his counterpart. Kevin Acee of the...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kurt Suzuki
Person
Cole Irvin
Person
Luis Rengifo
Person
Phil Gosselin
Person
Starling Marte
Person
Chad Pinder
Person
Mark Canha
Person
Matt Chapman
Person
Khris Davis
Person
Shohei Ohtani
Person
Juan Lagares
Person
Yan Gomes
Person
Matt Olson
Person
Josh Harrison
Santa Clarita Radio

All The Latest LA Dodger News As Turner Is Traded In

The MLB season has been underway for a good number of months now, with the Los Angeles Dodgers currently sitting second in the NL West Division. To date, they have a record of 84 wins and 49 losses, which sees them in 2nd place, behind the San Francisco Giants, but crucially ahead of the San Diego Padres, the Colorado Rockies and the Arizona Diamondbacks. As the 2020 World Series champions, the Dodgers will be hoping they can repeat their successes of last season in this, the 132nd season for the franchise in Major League Baseball.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#L A Angels#Athletics 2#Athletics 3#Angels 4
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
NewsBreak
MLB
Sports Illustrated

Don't Blame the Rays for Taking the Blue Jays' Note Card

Welcome to The Opener, where every weekday morning you’ll get a fresh, topical column to start your day from one of SI.com’s MLB writers. A Major League Baseball game can demand a staggering level of preparation. Analysts, coordinators, various members of the coaching staff: All will collaborate to find the weaknesses of their upcoming opponent and how best to attack them. Just about every aspect of the game can be tailored for the specific matchup. This includes the pitching, obviously, but also the signs, the defensive positioning—almost everything.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy