CHICAGO — All the greats that have come and gone and gone to Cooperstown as Cardinals in the past eight decades never experienced anything like this. Stan Musial did more things than any Cardinal has ever done or ever will do, and he never had a team that did this. Four of the men to manage the Cardinals in the past 60 years are in the Hall of Fame, and they never piloted a team that dispatched opponents with this regularity, this much certainty. The Swifties didn’t. The El Birdos didn’t. Whiteyball had one of the best runs of baseball ever — and didn’t run off a streak like this.

MLB ・ 18 HOURS AGO