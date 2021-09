The Pine Bluffs Hornets varsity football team rated number 4 in the region had their second game in their journey to the state championship last Saturday. The Hornets hosted their long time SEWAC rivals the Lusk Tigers. The Tigers are rated as the number 1 team in the region right now and their record was 1-0. Although their win was due to a forfeit the Hornets 1-0 record was due to a win over Riverside the week before. The Hornets came out tough. The Hornets beat the Tigers 32-8. This game was advertised in WyoPrep as the game of the week.

PINE BLUFFS, WY ・ 10 DAYS AGO