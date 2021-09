Former Houston Rockets head coach Rick Adelman received the highest honor yesterday when he was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. Adelman coached the Rockets from 2007-2011 and finished his Houston coaching career with a 193-135 (.588 percentage) regular season coaching record. At one point, he had the highest winning percentage of any Rockets coach, since being surpassed by both Kevin Mchale and Mike D’Antoni. He carried a postseason record with the Rockets of 9-10, though he did lead Houston in 2009 when they advanced beyond the first round of the playoffs for the first time in over a decade.

NBA ・ 13 DAYS AGO