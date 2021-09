The Tomcats, like the Yellow Jackets, are looking for their first win of the season Saturday when they meet at John F. Wiley Stadium. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. The Tomcats lost to the now 12thranked Washington & Jefferson Presidents at home last week, 64-12. Owen Trumbull and Deon Logan sparked the Tomcats late with touchdown runs of two and […]