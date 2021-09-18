Pa.’s labor force shrank, payrolls flat in August
HARRISBURG (AP) — Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate dropped to another post-pandemic low, according to state figures released Friday, but the labor force shrank in August and payrolls remained virtually flat as employers, such as restaurants and school bus companies, struggle to find enough employees. Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate dropped one-tenth of a percentage point to 6.4 percent from July’s adjusted rate, the […]www.recordargusnews.com
