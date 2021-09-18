CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Revenge tour complete! Second-ranked Mountain View takes firm control of 5A SIC destiny with come-from-behind 28-21 win over Eagle

By Bob Lundeberg
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMERIDIAN, Idaho – Trailing after three quarters against feisty underdog Eagle, second-ranked Mountain View overcame a few costly missteps to pull out a 28-21 victory in Friday night’s Southern Idaho Conference showdown. Dominic Sotomayer hauled in a pair of touchdown receptions from quarterback Dawson Wahl, including the game-winner on a...

