GERALD EUGENE JONES

Gerald (Jerry) Eugene Jones, 81, of Loganville, Georgia, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, at Gwinnett Northside Hospital. Jerry was born on Dec. 17, 1939, in Alpena, Michigan to the late John and Nora (Newhouse) Jones. He served in the United States Navy for four years and the Army National Guard for 24 years. On April 10, 1961, he married Floy VanGuilder. She preceded him in death on Jan. 20, 1993. Jerry was a member of Alpena VFW Post 2496 and enjoyed playing pool. He enjoyed watching Michigan sports and NASCAR, camping, hunting, enjoyed time and playing games with family.