Cotopaxi Loses to Kim/Branson 72-20

By Andrew Stossmeister
heartoftherockiesradio.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pirates faced the number eight Bearcats and lost 72-20. Click here to catch this afternoon’s highlights. I have been blessed to work in TV and Radio for the past 12 years in five states and there is nothing like coming back home to Colorado. The most important step of my journey has been marrying my beautiful wife Jeanine and welcoming our son Dillon at the end of 2020. I have gotten to do play by play for some big time events and have been fortunate to work with so many amazing people. The players, the coaches, and the families are what makes each day so exciting to come into work and is what makes being part of a community so special.

