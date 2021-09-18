CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Thompson gets the call at QB for Texas

Texarkana Gazette
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN — The Steve Sarkisian era at Texas is only two games old but has already dealt the Longhorns a harsh dose of humility and prompted a quick quarterback change. The Longhorns (1-1) went from No. 15 to unranked following a blowout loss at Arkansas. A big bounce back against Rice (0-2) tonight is expected, but what it will mean long-term for fixing the problems exposed last week likely can't be measured until the Big 12 schedule starts.

Texas Football: 3 players that benefit most from Casey Thompson starting

A really bad weekend for new head coach Steve Sarkisian and No. 15 ranked Texas football saw this team come up with a humbling loss at the hands of the longtime rival Arkansas Razorbacks and head coach Sam Pittman. Texas fell short to the former Southwest Conference foe Arkansas on the road in Fayetteville on the night of Sep. 11 by the final score of 40-21.
Dallas News

Texas QB Casey Thompson to replace Hudson Card as starter vs. Rice

Casey Thompson is set to make his first start at quarterback for Texas against Rice Saturday, head coach Steve Sarkisian announced on his Monday news conference. Thompson will replace Hudson Card, who started the first two games of the season. Sarkisian addressed the elephant in the room in his opening...
247Sports

Flagship Video: Reacting to Casey Thompson as Texas' starting QB against Rice

Welcome to the new home of the Horns247 video channel. As a bonus to our Horns247 members, we have launched our own Texas Longhorns YouTube channel. Many of our members have gotten accustomed to watching the video edition of The Flagship Podcast at 247Sports YouTube page, but moving forward, The Flagship, in addition to other video productions (more on that to come), will be featured on the Horns247 Texas YouTube channel, so make sure to subscribe for free and click the bell for all of the latest Texas video content.
Texas Football: What Casey Thompson Can Expect this week against Rice

As Casey Thompson prepares for his start against Rice, we preview the Rice defense and what Thompson needs to do against it. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs playing the sport. We call them diamonds in the rough. My name is Damond Talbot, I have worked extremely hard to help hundreds of small school players over the past several years, and will continue my mission. We have several contributors on this site, and if they contribute their name and contact will be in the piece above. You can email me at nfldraftdiamonds@gmail.com.
The Brew: Casey Thompson ready for his shot as Texas' starting quarterback

— Texas redshirt junior Casey Thompson said Tuesday being named the starting quarterback for the Longhorns' game Saturday night against Rice “is a testament to perseverance and hard work.”. “I’m excited for this team and the opportunity we have to bounce back and continue to push forward,” said Thompson, who...
After enduring four trying years between starts, Texas QB Casey Thompson’s seizing his opportunity

A whole lot has happened between starts for Texas fourth-year quarterback Casey Thompson. He’s been an understudy to Sam Ehlinger, preparing for his moment whenever it came. He’s been in — and out — of the transfer portal. He’s been an Alamo Bowl hero. He’s dealt with being passed over once again as the choice for QB1 just a few weeks ago.
Texas coach Steve Sarkisian making a change at QB

AUSTIN – Texas is making a change at quarterback. Coach Steve Sarkisian on Monday announced junior Casey Thompson will start Saturday’s game against Rice at Royal-Memorial Stadium. It will mark the fourth-year quarterback’s first career start; redshirt freshman Hudson Card, who started Texas’ first two games, will revert to Thompson’s backup but is expected to play against the Owls.
Texas turns to Casey Thompson to lead Longhorns in Big 12 dress rehearsal

AUSTIN (KXAN) — In the wake of Saturday’s blowout loss to Arkansas, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian isn’t asking much from his Longhorns this weekend against Rice. “I want to see us play a disciplined, physical brand of football that doesn’t make the unnecessary or unforced errors, but that also maximizes and capitalizes on opportunities when they present themselves to us,” Sarkisian said.
4 postgame takeaways from Texas vs. Rice: Casey Thompson gets first career start

The Longhorns looked much sharper on both sides of the ball Saturday in a 58-0 shutout victory over Rice after an ugly 40-21 loss at the hands of the Arkansas Razorbacks. All eyes were on junior quarterback Casey Thompson, who replaced redshirt freshman quarterback Hudson Card as the starter after the offense struggled to get anything going last Saturday.
Steve Sarkisian on play of Casey Thompson, 2-QB system

Casey Thompson got his first start of the season on Saturday in the Texas Longhorns’ 58-0 victory over Rice. Hudson Card started the first two games of the year at quarterback, but Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian elected to give Thompson the nod in Week 3. Against Rice, Thompson completed...
Texas QB Casey Thompson's scoring streak starts with preparation, confidence

AUSTIN — Above all else, a quarterback’s job is to manufacture points. And few at the FBS level have done the job better than Casey Thompson has of late. It’s becoming something of an overworn statistic at this point, but that makes it no less meaningful: Dating to the 2020 Alamo Bowl, Thompson has led Texas to points on 16 of 18 drives.
