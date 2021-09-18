Thompson gets the call at QB for Texas
AUSTIN — The Steve Sarkisian era at Texas is only two games old but has already dealt the Longhorns a harsh dose of humility and prompted a quick quarterback change. The Longhorns (1-1) went from No. 15 to unranked following a blowout loss at Arkansas. A big bounce back against Rice (0-2) tonight is expected, but what it will mean long-term for fixing the problems exposed last week likely can't be measured until the Big 12 schedule starts.www.texarkanagazette.com
Comments / 0