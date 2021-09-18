CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buena Vista, CO

Buena Vista Defeats Peyton 21-8

By Andrew Stossmeister
heartoftherockiesradio.com
 7 days ago

After a slow start on offense the Buena Vista Demons defeat the Peyton Panthers 21-8. Click here to catch highlights of tonight’s action. I have been blessed to work in TV and Radio for the past 12 years in five states and there is nothing like coming back home to Colorado. The most important step of my journey has been marrying my beautiful wife Jeanine and welcoming our son Dillon at the end of 2020. I have gotten to do play by play for some big time events and have been fortunate to work with so many amazing people. The players, the coaches, and the families are what makes each day so exciting to come into work and is what makes being part of a community so special.

heartoftherockiesradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

5 things to know about coronavirus booster shots

(CNN) — Booster shots are here, after much hoopla from the White House and a great deal of discussion and consideration from the teams of doctors and other experts who advise the US Food and Drug Administration and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. More than 2 million...
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Peyton, CO
City
Buena Vista, CO
Local
Colorado Football
Buena Vista, CO
Sports
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Education
Local
Colorado Sports
City
Dillon, CO
The Hill

Abbott bows to Trump pressure on Texas election audit

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is barreling forward with an audit of the 2020 election in his state’s four largest counties after mounting pressure from former President Trump . The move comes as Arizona releases a much-anticipated election review of its own, which led to increasing friction within the state’s Republican Party and ultimately found Trump lost to President Biden by an even wider margin last year.
TEXAS STATE
Fox News

Gabby Petito homicide: For Dog the Bounty Hunter, search for Brian Laundrie is personal

FIRST ON FOX: Dog the Bounty Hunter arrived at Brian Laundrie’s parents’ home Saturday, knocked on the door and met silence – but he’s already picked up a scent. "The reason I went to Mr. [Christopher] Laundrie is I carry a reputation with me," he told Fox News Digital moments later. "The reputation is, ‘He gives you a second chance. He’s gonna get you, but he gives you a second chance.’"
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Witness: Taliban hang dead body in Afghan city’s main square

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) – The Taliban hanged a dead body from a crane in the main square of Herat in western Afghanistan, a witness said Saturday, in a gruesome display that signaled a return to the Taliban’s brutal ways. Wazir Ahmad Seddiqi, who runs a pharmacy on the side of...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Peyton Panthers#Radio
Reuters

U.S. House passes abortion rights bill, outlook poor in Senate

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives approved legislation on Friday to protect abortion services against growing Republican-backed state restrictions, including a Texas law that imposes a near-total ban on abortion, but the bill is unlikely to pass the Senate. The Democratic-controlled House voted 218-211 largely along...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

FBI says Brian Laundrie arrest warrant alleges debit card fraud

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day …. Hunt for Brian Laundrie: Federal arrest warrant issued. The FBI on Thursday said the U.S. District Court of Wyoming issued a federal arrest warrant for Brian Laundrie, a person of interest in the disappearance and homicide of deceased Gabby Petito.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy