Francis Marie Ziesman, 85, of Ossineke, passed away Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at home. Francis Marie Seymour was born on Sept. 22, 1935, in Hillman, Michigan to the late Thomas and Fannie (Pratt) Seymour. On May 5, 1956, she married Carl Ziesman. He preceded her in death on Feb. 19, 2018. Francis was a school bus driver for 22 years, retiring in 1992. She was a member of Hope Lutheran Church and the Spruce VFW Auxiliary since 1951. Francis was a NEMSCA volunteer for many years caring for the elderly.