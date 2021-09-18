CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Python

Bad Data Visualizations and How to Fix Them

By Editors' Picks
towardsdatascience.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUsing data visualization principles to fix misleading and uninformative charts. Building data visualizations: the stage in the data science cycle where you get to present your findings after you have worked on understanding and cleaning a dataset. I am sure you have wondered what the best way to go about showing the data graphically can be, and how different choices you make, whether they are colors, titles, labels, or units can affect how the audience perceives your results. So, what makes a visualization good or bad?

towardsdatascience.com

Comments / 0

Related
towardsdatascience.com

How To Visualize Databases as Network Graphs in Python

Building a tool that provides easy-to-grasp visual representation of an SQL database. At work I recently faced the challenge of having to analyze the data model of an SQL database consisting of more than 500 tables with thousands of relations. At this scale, the built-in visualization function of phpMyAdmin is insufficient for getting a deep understanding of the structure. What I needed was a tool in which I can apply various filters (e.g., table and column names, row counts, number of connections), and then view the filtered tables and their relations in an easy-to-grasp visual representation. So, I decided to build such a tool using Python.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

KPI Progress: Visualization with Tableau (Marketing Data)

One of the first steps to make raw data meaningful is to transform it into a right and efficient visualization. The best visualization has a clear purpose and has to be able to easily answer the most relevant questions. Efficiency and Effectiveness Visualization. In the world of the Media Industry,...
TECHNOLOGY
towardsdatascience.com

Guide To Data Visualization With ggplot2 In An Hour

I have always been a loyal user to Matplotlib and Seaborn because of their easiness and convenience in creating beautiful graphs which meet your expectations in conveying ideas. In R, I found a similar package, which is ggplot2. It impresses me with its pretty default options for graphs that help me reduce a lot of time in customizing my visualization and just concentrate on creating the graph that best expresses the message in my data. Another interesting thing about ggplot2 is that it is not difficult to learn once you understand its logic in graph design. In this article today, I will help you get the overview picture of what ggplot2 is about.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Visualizations#Data Science#Data Points#Open Data#Car Hours#N
Infoworld

Why embed analytics and data visualizations in apps

Today, many organizations are developing data-intensive applications that include interactive dashboards, infographics, personalized data visualizations, and charts that respond to a user’s data entitlements. In cases where an application needs to display a bar chart or other simple data visualization, it’s easy enough to use a charting framework to configure the visual and render the chart. But a data visualization platform’s embedded analytics capabilities may offer richer end-user experiences and tools to support easier and faster enhancements.
SOFTWARE
towardsdatascience.com

How to train an Out-of-Memory Data with Scikit-learn

Essential guide to incremental learning using the partial_fit API. Scikit-learn is a popular Python package among the data science community, as it offers the implementation of various classification, regression, and clustering algorithms. One can train a classification or regression machine learning model in few lines of Python code using the scikit-learn package.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

How to Generate Automated PDF Documents with Python

Leveraging automation to create dazzling PDF documents effortlessly. When was the last time you grappled with a PDF document? You probably don’t have to look too far back to find the answer to that question. We deal with a multitude of documents on a daily basis in our lives and an overwhelmingly large number of those are indeed PDF documents. It is fair to claim that a lot of these documents are tediously repetitive and agonizingly painful to formulate. It is about time we consider leveraging the power of automation with Python to mechanize the tedious so that we may reallocate our precious time to more pressing tasks in our lives.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

How to build a Machine Learning (ML) based Predictive System

A practical data science guide to develop a prediction model which classifies customers into two satisfaction classes. We all know that customer satisfaction is a key to boost company’s performance, but organizations still strive to utilize the increasing availability of data to satisfy customers. In this article, I illustrate how machine learning and data science techniques can be employed to assess and evaluate customer satisfaction. I present the necessary steps to develop customer-driven prediction models, starting from problem framing, to data exploratory analysis, data transformation, ML training, and recommendations.
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Python
towardsdatascience.com

Custom datasets in Pytorch — Part 2. Text (Machine Translation)

In the first part of this series, we learned about loading custom image datasets. In that post, we also covered some basics about the functionality of Datasets and DataLoaders in Pytorch. I suggest going through that post first but we’ll cover the basics in this post as well for the NLP folks. In this walkthrough, we’ll cover how to load a custom dataset for machine translation and make it model-ready. The code for this walkthrough can also be found on Github.
SOFTWARE
towardsdatascience.com

6 Linux Commands for Data Scientists

Terminal commands to glance your data at your fingertips. The GNU Core Utilities (coreutils) is a package of command utilities for file, text, and shell. It has more than a hundred commands. In this article, you will find six GNU Coreutils commands that are useful for dealing with text, CSV,...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

How Data Can Make a Difference in the Real World

The “science” bit in “data science” might evoke images of antiseptic labs and hushed libraries. In reality, most data scientists navigate complex—if not downright messy—systems, processes, and workplaces. That’s not a bad thing: it also means their work directly affects the world and the people around them, sometimes in profound ways. This week, let’s explore some of our favorite recent posts that focus on that powerful connection.
SCIENCE
towardsdatascience.com

How Can I Measure Data Quality?

Introducing YData Quality: An open-source package for comprehensive Data Quality. Flag all your data quality issues by priority in a few lines of code. “Everyone wants to do the model work, not the data work” — Google Research. According to Alation’s State of Data Culture Report, 87% of employees attribute...
SOFTWARE
towardsdatascience.com

Understanding Machine Learning Models Better with Explainable AI

Building an interactive dashboard in few lines of code with ExplainerDashboard. It is interesting to decipher the working of Machine Learning through a web-based dashboard. Imagine gaining access to the interactive plots displaying information on model performance, feature importance as well as What-if analysis. What is exciting is that one does not need any web development expertise to build such an informative dashboard but simple few lines of python code are sufficient to generate a stunningly interactive Machine Learning Dashboard. This is possible by using a library called ‘Explainer Dashboard’.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

Do We Really Need Feature Selection in a Data Analysis Pipeline?

In a typical data analysis or supervised machine learning task, the goal is to construct a predictive model for a variable of interest (also called target or outcome), using a set of predictors (also called features, variables or attributes). The pipeline of this predictive model construction typically consists of several steps, such as feature extraction/construction (e.g., using dimensionality reduction techniques), preprocessing (e.g., missing value imputation, standardization), feature selection, and model training. Any of these steps, except the model training, of course, can be omitted. This article is focusing on why we do need a feature selection step in our data analysis pipeline. To answer this question, we need at first to define what feature selection is. Next, we need to check its advantages and disadvantages so as to conclude with the final verdict.
COMPUTERS
towardsdatascience.com

How To Calculate the Mean and Standard Deviation — Normalizing Datasets in Pytorch

Neural networks converge much faster if the input data is normalized. Learn how you can calculate the mean and standard deviation of your own dataset. The normalization of a dataset is mostly seen as a rather mundane task, although it strongly influences the performance of a neural network. With unnormalized data, numerical ranges of features may vary strongly. Take for example a machine learning application where housing prices are predicted from several inputs (surface area, age, …). Surface areas will typically range from 100 to 500m², while the age is more likely between 0 and 25. If this raw data is inputted in our machine learning model, slow convergence will occur.
COMPUTERS
towardsdatascience.com

Three Skills You’ll Need as a Senior Data Scientist

There’s a soaring demand for data scientist roles now more than ever. As more and more companies are engrossed in machine learning, it is anything but surprising. The less conspicuous side to this is that, the up-rise in demand is followed by fierce competition. The competition transcends just getting a role, it also matters to keep moving up in the career ladder.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
towardsdatascience.com

Complete Guide to Spark and PySpark Setup for Data Science

Complete A-Z on how to set-up Spark for Data Science including using Spark with Scala and with Python via PySpark as well as integration with Jupyter notebooks. Apache Spark is a unified analytics engine for big data processing, with built-in modules for streaming, SQL, machine learning and graph processing. It is fast becoming the de-facto tool for data scientists to investigate big data.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

Try These 5 Tips To Optimize Your Python Code

Python is indeed one of the most versatile and popular languages that can be used in almost any field. But one of the most prominent drawbacks of python is its speed. As python is an interpreted language time taken to execute the instruction is much higher than compiled languages like C, C++ and even Java. So we need to take care that the Python code that we write is optimized to make the code execution better and faster.
CODING & PROGRAMMING

Comments / 0

Community Policy