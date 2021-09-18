COVID numbers

BOSTON (CBS) – President Biden said Friday that anyone who’s eligible to get a COVID booster shot should get one now. The question is – who is actually eligible? There is no formal official list of who can and who can’t get a booster, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidance early Friday on eligibility. PFIZER ONLY – FOR NOW First of all, you have to had been vaccinated with the Pfizer shot. And it had to be at least six months ago. If you meet those first two requirements, then you can check this CDC list of eligibility: • People...

