Album Review: “Really From” by Really From

Boston-based quartet Really From explores their identity as a band and individuals by breaking the boundaries of jazz, rock, and punk in their latest self-titled album. Released on March 12, Really From’s self-titled album takes the listener on a musical odyssey. Driven by beautiful trumpet solos, erratic drumming, and intense lyrics, Really From prove themselves to be musical pioneers that traverse genres. The band is composed of drummer Sander Bryce, trumpeter Matt Hull, vocalist-keyboardist Michi Tassey, and vocalist-guitarist Chris Lee-Rodriguez. With such a diverse instrumental lineup, Really From blends each of their sounds to explore the feeling of belonging. Opener “Apartment Song” showcases this with a more traditional quartet arrangement, as Hull and Tassey bounce the melody back and forth, each verse building on itself. The song is an excellent example of the band’s smooth jazzy sound, as Hull pulls the listener in with his hypnotic trumpet solos.