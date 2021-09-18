Johnny Phillips: Cyrille Regis' legacy lives on - both on and off the pitch

The word ‘legacy’ is commonly used in football. It applies to players, managers, teams and eras. Legacies are created over time and the great ones are talked about forever more. On Thursday it was a joy to play in The Midland Golf Challenge for the inaugural Cyrille Regis Trophy, at Sutton Coldfield Golf Club. The event featured 20 former players from Aston Villa, Wolves and West Bromwich Albion - along with supporters of all three clubs - competing in the name of a former colleague and great friend to many of them. The day was also attended by Regis’s first wife, Beverley, and daughter, Michelle.