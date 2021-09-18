Playboi Carti Sued For Not Paying $97K To Jeweler: Report

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleRappers have been discussing their jewels in recent days, but Playboi Carti's name has been mentioned for a different reason. We've seen Lil Durk and Lil Baby stepping forward to talk about jewelers ripping off customers by selling them fake merchandise. Durk issued a warning and soon, Baby was called out for wearing a fake $400K Patek. Earlier this evening (September 17), Lil Baby named a specific jeweler allegedly sold him fake items, and while that conversation continues, TMZ reports that Playboi Carti is facing legal troubles.

