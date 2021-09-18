Meditation, painting, book discussion planned at Sinsinawa Mound

SINSINAWA, Wis. — A trio of events surrounding meditation and painting, as well as a book discussion, are set to take place in October at Sinsinawa Mound. A yoga retreat, “Finding New Connectors to God,” will take place Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 2-3. Denise Edenhofer, a certified personal fitness trainer and yoga teacher, will lead in exploring four types of claires — clairvoyance (pictures), clairaudience (hearing), clairsentience (feelings) and claircognizance (knowing). The semi-silent retreat will combine the hatha physical practice and meditation practice of yoga. The registration deadline is Monday, Sept. 27, and the fee is $175.