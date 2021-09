Three games into the 2021 season, there aren’t many undefeated Class 1A football teams left in the state of Illinois. West Central happens to be one of them. The Cougars were ranked No. 9 in this week’s Associated Press poll, just behind No. 8 Carrollton. Camp Point Central is No. 6, with Brown County tied with Moweaqua Central A&M in second place.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO