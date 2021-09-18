CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith: Players need a ‘better solution’ for travel issues

By Matt Maher
Shropshire Star
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVilla boss Dean Smith has urged the government and Premier League to come up with a ‘better solution’ to the problem of players visiting red-list countries. Emi Buendia and Emi Martinez both missed last weekend’s 3-0 defeat at Chelsea after travelling for international duty with Argentina. The pair, who have...

www.shropshirestar.com

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

LIVE: Chelsea vs Aston Villa - Romelu Lukaku fit and firing for his Stamford Bridge return as the £98m man looks to take Dean Smith's side apart

While all eyes will be on Cristiano Ronaldo's Old Trafford homecoming back in Manchester, Romelu Lukaku is making one of is own at Stamford Bridge against Aston Villa. The Belgian striker has played away at Arsenal and Liverpool since completing his £98million return from Inter Milan. He will now once...
PREMIER LEAGUE
FanSided

Chelsea vs Aston Villa player ratings: Romelu Lukaku brace at the Bridge

At fulltime it ended Chelsea 3 Aston Villa 0 and it was a match of debuts, first goals and patience that saw the blues leave Stamford Bridge with all three points. Saul made his debut that ended quite unceremoniously which I will allude to later on, Romelu Lukaku made his second home debut and Mateo Kovacic scored his first goal Stamford Bridge. So you could say it was straightforward win for Chelsea well that isn’t entirely the case. There were spells of Aston Villa pressure that made it looked likely that they would of scored but thankfully due to resilient defending and Edouard Mendy brilliance that did not happen. Despite the pressure, the players always found a way out and closed the game out in the second half with two goals that put the result out of doubt. There was a lot of rotation and the team still performed at the high level they have shown this season so far and that is really a testament to the talent that is littered within this squad.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dean Smith
Tribal Football

Aston Villa boss Smith: What I told Lukaku after our Chelsea defeat...

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith admits having a word with Romelu Lukaku after defeat at Chelsea. Lukaku, 28, opened the scoring against a brave and bullish Villa side before wrapping it up with the home side's third in stoppage time. Afterwards, the striker enjoyed a chat with Villa boss Smith,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Smith insists Aston Villa stronger since Grealish sale

Dean Smith believes Aston Villa have a stronger squad this season despite losing Jack Grealish. The former Villa captain was sold to Manchester City this past summer for £100m. And Smith says the Grealish sale has allowed Villa to become a more balanced team. "I feel like we have a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aston Villa#Chelsea#Uruguay#Uk#The Premier League#European
Tribal Football

Smith 'pleased with' Aston Villa performance in defeat at Chelsea

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith defended his players after their 3-0 defeat at Chelsea. Romelu Lukaku struck twice, with Mateo Kovacic also scoring for the hosts. But Smith said: "I was pleased with our performance up until the second goal, but we didn't take our chances. That took the wind out of our sails and we allowed a team with the quality they have got to open up the pitch and play keep-ball.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Chelsea 3-0 Aston Villa: Dean Smith says result was unjust

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith says the 3-0 loss to Chelsea was "unjust" after his side forced a number of good saves from Blues goalkeeper Edouard Mendy. Watch Match of the Day on Saturday 11 September at 22:40 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Aston Villa boss Smith happy for Bailey to gradually settle in

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith is keen not to demand too much too soon from Leon Bailey. Smith will be without key duo Emi Martinez and Emi Buendia at Stamford Bridge this evening. Summer signing Bailey, though, is among a host of players Villa have back available following the international...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Travel
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Sports
Tribal Football

Aston Villa boss Smith hoping Buendia, Martinez will make Everton clash

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith hopes to have Emi Buendia and Emiliano Martinez available for their clash with Everton. The Argentine pair have been sidelined due to quarantine restrictions. Smith said: "We are expecting them to join us tomorrow morning (Saturday) and I'll assess it then and decide if they'll...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Aston Villa boss Smith delighted with goalscorers Cash, Bailey

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith was delighted with goalscorers Matt Cash and Leon Bailey for their 3-0 defeat of Everton. Cash made the breakthrough before Bailey struck a brace. Smith said of Cash: "He used to be a right-winger at Nottingham Forest, so he enjoys being right wing-back. I told both our wing-backs, him and Matt Targett, 'when we've got the ball, go forwards'. They had that mindset. It was a great move and a great goal.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Shropshire Star

Dean Smith is backing Aston Villa duo to hit it off

Dean Smith is confident Danny Ings and Ollie Watkins will form a potent Villa strikeforce. Smith will consider unleashing the pair again in tomorrow’s clash with Everton after they started together for the first time in last weekend’s 3-0 defeat at Chelsea. Villa paid £25million to bring Ings from Southampton...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Shropshire Star

Aston Villa 3 Everton 0 - Player Ratings

The ideal game just 15 hours after arriving back in the UK. Didn’t have a serious save to make. Fortunate to get away with what appeared a clear tug on Demarai Gray to prevent the Everton forward going through on goal. Fortunate 6. Axel Tuanzebe. An improved performance from the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Smith delighted as Aston Villa break 'arm-wrestle' to thump Everton

Aston Villa scored three goals in nine minutes as a brilliant second-half display saw Everton's unbeaten run ended at Villa Park. As one of only five Premier League teams still unbeaten before Saturday's game, the Toffees fell apart in the second half as the hosts deservedly took all three points.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy