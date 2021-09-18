High school football: Timpview romps to emphatic 62-21 victory over Alta in Region 8 opener
After a tough pre-region slate sharpened Timpview’s edges, the Thunderbirds made an emphatic statement Friday night as a dominant force in the race for the 5A title. Liu Aumavae’s four-touchdown aerial attack and a punishing three-touchdown rushing combo of Micah Beckstead and Kerven Tua’one combined with a second half defensive shutout for a staggering 62-21 Timpview win over Region 8 opponent Alta.www.deseret.com
