High school football: Timpview romps to emphatic 62-21 victory over Alta in Region 8 opener

JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – The University of Jamestown football team played its first game at the new Charlotte and Gordon Hansen Stadium on Saturday as the Jimmies rolled past Mount Marty, 35-6. The first half was all Jamestown on Saturday afternoon as the Jimmies put up 28 first-half points. Cade Torgerson found Steve Justice on the first drive of the game on a five-yard pass for the first offensive score of the season. Torgerson and Justice would connect once more late in the first half on a 14-yard route for Justice’s fifth career touchdown.

JAMESTOWN, ND ・ 13 DAYS AGO