High School

High school football: Timpview romps to emphatic 62-21 victory over Alta in Region 8 opener

By Brennan Smith
Deseret News
Deseret News
 7 days ago

After a tough pre-region slate sharpened Timpview’s edges, the Thunderbirds made an emphatic statement Friday night as a dominant force in the race for the 5A title. Liu Aumavae’s four-touchdown aerial attack and a punishing three-touchdown rushing combo of Micah Beckstead and Kerven Tua’one combined with a second half defensive shutout for a staggering 62-21 Timpview win over Region 8 opponent Alta.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Deseret News

Salt Lake City, UT
Utah's oldest news source.

