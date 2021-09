Saquon Barkley may work outside the Lehigh Valley, but he’ll always have the Lehigh Valley in his heart. He made it clear that he’ll always consider Whitehall home when he made his return to his alma mater for a jersey retirement ceremony Friday night. “There’s no Saquon Barkley without this place,” he said of Whitehall. “Honestly, my family did an amazing job, and molded me into the man I am ...

ALLENTOWN, PA ・ 12 DAYS AGO