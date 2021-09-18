CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rhys Stephenson: Who is the Strictly Come Dancing 2021 contestant and what is he famous for?

 7 days ago
Rhys Stephenson is competing on ‘Strictly' 2021 (PA)

Children’s TV presenter Rhys Stephenson is one of the stars competing on Strictly Come Dancing 2021.

Born in London in 1993, the 27-year-old is a well-known face to CBBC viewers and their parents, having hosted across the channel for 5 years.

He’s presented on shows such as Blue Peter and Newsround, as well as hosting the links between shows with puppet Hacker T Dog.

As a child, he was often taking part in school theatre performances, and joined the National Youth Theatre in 2013.

It was this year that he started studying at the University of Westminster, where he began presenting, working on the university’s student TV channel and winning the award for Best On-Screen Male at the National Student Television Association awards.

When he graduated, Stephenson landed his first job at CBBC as a presenter.

Since then, he has worked across a broad range of programmes on the channel, ranging from hosting Blue Peter and Saturday Mash-Up!, to performances on Dengineers and Remotely Funny.

In addition, Stephenson is an ambassador for Place2Be, a charity providing mental health services in schools.

He also has appeared on Channel 4 daily show Steph’s Packed Lunch to discuss teaching kids about internet safety.

Speaking about joining Strictly 2021, the presenter said that he was “buzzing” to get involved.

“I have dreamt about being on this show, and I know for a fact that it is going to exceed every expectation,” he said. “I cannot wait to experience it all: the costumes, the orchestra, even Craig’s glare! I am READY!”

He’s also said that he’s looking forward to performing more serious dance routines such as the Paso Doble.

“I can’t wait to kind of scare people,” he joked. “I want people to look and go ‘Oh, that’s a bit intense, I didn’t know Rhys could do that.’”

He’s been documenting his Strictly rehearsal experience so far on TikTok. You can follow him here.

Strictly Come Dancing begins Saturday 18 September at 7:45pm on BBC One.

The Independent

Robert Webb: Who is the Strictly 2021 contestant and Peep Show star?

Comedian, actor and writer Robert Webb is one of the celebrity contestants taking part in this year’s series of Strictly Come Dancing. Born in Boston, Lincolnshire, on 29 September 1972, Webb grew up on a council estate with his mother and three siblings, and attended the local grammar school. His mother died from breast cancer when he was 17. “I spent most of my childhood playing alone, being Zorro or some other superhero, doing Lego, watching telly and riding my bike,” he told The Guardian of his childhood in 2017. “My brothers and I got on fine, but when...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Strictly Come Dancing star Ugo Monye pays tribute to late father as he competes hours after funeral

Strictly Come Dancing star Ugo Monye revealed he had attended his late father’s funeral just hours before he took part in his first dance of the competition. The 38-year-old former rugby pro and sports pundit is among the celebrities competing in this year’s series of the BBC competition. Making his debut on the Strictly dancefloor with his professional partner Oti Mabuse, Monye received praise from the judges for “giving it his all”. As he waited for the judges’ scores, he revealed to co-presenter Claudia Winkleman that the night was particularly poignant.“My dad passed away a couple of weeks ago...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

AJ Odudu performs ‘best dance of the evening’ in Strictly Come Dancing debut

AJ Odudu wowed Strictly Come Dancing fans and judges as she made her debut on this year’s competition. The TV presenter is among the celebrity contestants on the show, and is partnered up with new dance professional Kai Widdrington. She achieved the highest scores of the night after performing the jive, including a first-ever 9 for week one from judge Shirely Ballas. She also received a 9 from Anton Du Beke and 8s from Craig Revel-Horwood and Motsi Mabuse. Du Beke called the dance “absolutely remarkable”, while Revel-Horwood joked that her mother, who was in the audience, had him...
THEATER & DANCE
The Independent

Strictly: BBC says reports unvaccinated dancers would rather quit show than receive vaccine are ‘simply untrue’

The BBC has denied reports that unvaccinated dancers on Strictly Come Dancing would rather quit the show than receive the coronavirus vaccine.It was recently reported that three of the professional dancers taking part in the 19th series had not been vaccinated against Covid-19, which was said to be causing complications ahead of the show’s live return on Saturday (25 September).But despite overwhelming pressure, including from the prime minister, new reports from The Sun suggest that the three dancers are refusing to back down and have said that they would rather leave the show than receive the vaccine.However, the BBC...
THEATER & DANCE
