The NFL wasted no time getting weird on us. During the first NFL Sunday of the 2021 season, there is already a candidate for "Bad Beat of the Year" and it comes courtesy of the Detroit Lions. They opened up their regular season at home against the San Francisco 49ers and found themselves in a 31-10 hole by halftime. That score had anyone holding a 49ers -9.5 (the number it closed at) ticket feeling pretty good about their Week 1 wager. Even as San Francisco punted the football back to Detroit while holding a 41-17 lead with a 5:56 remaining in the game, the Lions covering was nowhere on the radar. Until it was.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO