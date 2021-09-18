Guest Column - My COVID vaccine experience

As I was reading the “Your Turn” section by your guest columnist on Sept. 19, I got confused. Some really interesting points were made and pointed questions were asked along the way towards the end of the column. It was pointed out that the UNF Nursing Program is renowned. It is and considered a quite good one. Then the guest columnist goes on to say that as a graduate of UNF she is troubled by the fact that the student in question has a different opinion than hers (the columnist), and that the school must be failing. Oh my, does she really think that everyone has to agree on everything. I might be wrong, but I thought one of the goals of school was to educate, not indoctrinate. It was a long time ago, but I sort of remember occasionally hearing that as I was graduating from FSU.

