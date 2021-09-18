Mathematics Hidden Behind Linear Regression

A structured way to formulate real world problems as mathematical models, like the Knapsack problem. You might have heard about classical mathematical problems, such as the Travelling Salesman Problem or the 0/1 Knapsack problem. There are several options to solve such optimization problems, but the most basic one is trying to find the exact solution. For this purpose, most mathematicians apply integer linear programming, ILP in short. When I was introduced to this in a university course, it was very confusing. Usually the professor would give us an elaborate problem statement, which could be boiled down to an ILP containing less than ten lines. The trick is to make the conversion from such a real life problem to a mathematical model. Together with my classmates I found it quite challenging to do so. Fortunately along the way we developed a list of five questions which enabled us to analyse the problem in a structured way. Even more: it made writing down the actual model much easier. In this article I will explain this approach in detail in order to help you with modeling your next ILP. This will be done by applying it immediately to a real-life problem: the 0/1 Knapsack problem. To start, here are the five questions:

MATHEMATICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO