CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Coding & Programming

How to Create a Docker Image with Jupyter Notebook and Kotlin

By Editors' Picks
towardsdatascience.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleComputational notebooks are not something new and they have been around for quite some time. However, the rise of web based development environments as well as the growing interest on data science disciplines (like exploratory data analysis, machine learning or deep learning among others), has appointed, notebooks in general and Jupyter notebooks in particular, as the preferred tool for scientists and researchers all around the world. There are plenty of ways to install Jupyter on your local environment (pip, Anaconda,…) or even working directly on cloud powered notebook environments (like Google Colab). Nevertheless, most of these approaches are Python oriented, which means that if you want to use Jupyter with any other language (like Kotlin, Scala or Java) you will have to install additional “kernels”. In this post we are going to explain an extremely simple approach to set up your own Jupyter environment compatible with Kotlin language without having to install anything but only one tool on your laptop: Docker.

towardsdatascience.com

Comments / 0

Related
mobigyaan.com

How to enable Google Lens image search in Chrome

Google Chrome is one the most popular web browsers in the market and the company keeps adding more features to ensure that it doesn’t lose the top spot to its rivals. In the latest addition, the company has introduced support for Google Lens in the desktop version of the browser.
SOFTWARE
winbuzzer.com

Images to PDF: How to Create a PDF from Images in Windows

PDF is a versatile format that can hold most common file types in a form that’s viewable by just about anyone. One use case is to create a PDF from images so that they’re accessible in a single, universal document. Images to PDF – an easy task for Windows 10.
SOFTWARE
The Windows Club

How to create a Timeline in PowerPoint

A Timeline chart is a graphical representation of a series of events, for instance, the main events of a person’s life or milestone in a project. After creating your Timeline, you can add and move dates, add different styles and layouts and change the color of the Timeline. In this post, we show you how to create a Timeline in Microsoft PowerPoint using SmartArt or Timeline template.
SOFTWARE
gitconnected.com

Sharing Docker Images Without Docker Hub

Recently I was working on a side project and needed to switch over to another laptop to work. My project called for a Docker image that laptop #2, unfortunately, did not already have. I went to do a simple Docker pull and got the dreaded:. Error response from daemon: Get...
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Notebooks#Google Colab#Java#Macos#Docker Community#Docker Hub#Json#Jvm#The Java Class Library#Env#Jupyter Lab
HackerNoon

How to Create Dummy Data in Python

Dummy data is randomly generated data that can be substituted for live data. Faker is a simple python package that generates fake data with different data types. The Faker python package is heavily inspired by PHP Faker, Perl Faker and by Ruby Faker. In the following examples, you will learn 10 different ways to create dummy dates and times data. You can also create more than one profile data into a pandas data-frame with just a few lines of code. The following example, we will create a fake basic profile with personal information such as name, gender, mail and address.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
addictivetips.com

How to mount ISO images on Windows 10

Optical discs are slowly going extinct. You will find low end laptops and custom desktop builds can be fitted with an optical disc reader but the technology has grown far less common. USBs and external drives are now the popular method for transferring data when online transfer isn’t practical or possible. Software distribution has also changed; most software is available online and users can download and install it with little help.
SOFTWARE
towardsdatascience.com

How to convert a Python Jupyter notebook into an RMarkdown file

Pythonist, give RMarkdown a try and prepare to be amazed!. NOTE: If you want to jump right into my code, go straight to section 3 (“From Jupyter to the RMarkdown world”). Python was my first love when I started my journey in the programming world a couple of years ago, and it is still my favorite language. However, for the last few months, I’ve been more and more into R, due to work and academic reasons. And I must admit it: R is super fun too! The more I study both languages, the more certainty I have that the polyglot path in Data Analytics and Data Science is what I want for me.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
DIY Photography

A simple seven-step process to create dramatic black and white images in Lightroom

For the longest time, I wasn’t a huge fan of digital black and white conversions. I stuck with film. Ilford FP4+ to be precise. It wasn’t a “purist” thing. I just felt that digital black and whites didn’t look as good as what I could get right out of the developing tank. Software, and specifically Adobe’s RAW processing engine, has come a long way since then, though.
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Laptops
NewsBreak
Coding & Programming
NewsBreak
Software
NewsBreak
Python
wpguynews.com

How to Create Powerful eCommerce Sliders

You see sliders everywhere online. They showcase new products, feature beautiful photography, entice shoppers to purchase, and share updates. But is a slider the best thing for your site? And how do you create sliders that actually work?. The pros and cons of sliders. Before you add a slider to...
CELL PHONES
macstories.net

Markdown Insert: An Obsidian Plugin for Creating Markdown-Formatted Web and Image Links

Markdown Insert is an Obsidian plugin that takes advantage of your system clipboard to let you link text and images as you write using Markdown syntax. The process is simple:. That’s all there is to it. The highlighted text becomes linked text. If you have a URL on the clipboard, it’s linked to the text you highlighted. If you have an image link on the clipboard, an Obsidian image link is created instead, which can be viewed when you switch to Obsidian’s preview mode.
SOFTWARE
towardsdatascience.com

How to Create a Duplicate Image Detection System

Learn how to use perceptual hash functions and nearest neighbor searches to detect duplicate images. You might be wondering, “what’s the point of making a duplicate image detection system?”, well there are a few reasons why you might want to. These reasons include preventing copyright infringement to removing illegal or unwanted images from a web application [1]. Identifying illegal images has been a hot topic recently, with Apple announcing its plan to roll out a feature to detect CSAM in iOS 15 [2].
SOFTWARE
towardsdatascience.com

Setting up continuous integration on Cloud Function

No more spending time with integration when using cloud functions. Integration is the process of taking your changes and pushing it to the application. It can be done in lots of ways, like changing the code directly in the application and restarting it or through a process called continuous integration. Continuous integration is when you make the integration process automatic. It can be done connecting your application to your source repository. Doing it in this way, you can set up your code to be integrated when you merge with the master/main branch. When using google cloud functions, is really simple and it is made through Google Source Repositories.
SOFTWARE
towardsdatascience.com

Custom dataset in Pytorch —Part 1. Images

Pytorch has a great ecosystem to load custom datasets for training machine learning models. This is the first part of the two-part series on loading Custom Datasets in Pytorch. In this walkthrough, we’ll learn how to load a custom image dataset for classification. The code for this walkthrough can also be found on Github.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

Machine learning on graphs, Part 2.

In the previous blog post in these series I presented basic graph statistics that should be collected before starting to develop machine learning models for your graph data. In the second post I will present the first proper machine learning approach. Namely, learning to represent discrete objects like graph nodes by continuous vectors, the so called node embeddings. Similarly to word embeddings, the node embeddings can be then used in downstream machine learning applications.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

6 Linux Commands for Data Scientists

Terminal commands to glance your data at your fingertips. The GNU Core Utilities (coreutils) is a package of command utilities for file, text, and shell. It has more than a hundred commands. In this article, you will find six GNU Coreutils commands that are useful for dealing with text, CSV,...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

How to Generate Automated PDF Documents with Python

Leveraging automation to create dazzling PDF documents effortlessly. When was the last time you grappled with a PDF document? You probably don’t have to look too far back to find the answer to that question. We deal with a multitude of documents on a daily basis in our lives and an overwhelmingly large number of those are indeed PDF documents. It is fair to claim that a lot of these documents are tediously repetitive and agonizingly painful to formulate. It is about time we consider leveraging the power of automation with Python to mechanize the tedious so that we may reallocate our precious time to more pressing tasks in our lives.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

TigerGraph Universal Middle Tier for Frontend Client with FastAPI & pyTigerGraph

Right now, Advit and I are working on a project to create a Flutter app with a TigerGraph backend. However, this raises the question of how exactly should Flutter “talk” to our graph database? One of the best and most secure ways of doing this is through an Application Programming Interface (API), specifically FastAPI in this case, a modern, high-performance web framework for building APIs with Python. This way, our Flutter app can send a request to FastAPI which will send that request to TigerGraph and return the needed data.
SOFTWARE
towardsdatascience.com

How to build a Machine Learning (ML) based Predictive System

A practical data science guide to develop a prediction model which classifies customers into two satisfaction classes. We all know that customer satisfaction is a key to boost company’s performance, but organizations still strive to utilize the increasing availability of data to satisfy customers. In this article, I illustrate how machine learning and data science techniques can be employed to assess and evaluate customer satisfaction. I present the necessary steps to develop customer-driven prediction models, starting from problem framing, to data exploratory analysis, data transformation, ML training, and recommendations.
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy